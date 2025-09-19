Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Shares of FI stock opened at $132.83 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

