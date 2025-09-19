Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,784 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,784 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 3.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 196.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after buying an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.55. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

