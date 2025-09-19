FY2025 EPS Estimates for Progressive Lifted by Roth Capital

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $18.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.70. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.44.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $241.93 on Friday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $337,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,001.74. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,062 shares of company stock worth $32,217,635. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

