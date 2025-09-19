Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

