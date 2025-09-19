Kozak & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3,424.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.29. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

