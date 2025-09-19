Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,699,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.3% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,712,000 after purchasing an additional 36,066 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 301,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4%

LLY stock opened at $762.84 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $939.86. The firm has a market cap of $722.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $739.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $772.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.