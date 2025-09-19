NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fox Advisors cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,158,310. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,128,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,496,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $132.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $147.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.67.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

