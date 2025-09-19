YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,341 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.25 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

