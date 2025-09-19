Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

