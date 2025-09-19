Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $147.16 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

