Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Raises Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $316.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $318.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.21.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.