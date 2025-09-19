Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after buying an additional 30,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

