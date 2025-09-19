YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,002,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,170,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.