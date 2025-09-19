iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Holdings Lifted by MKD Wealth Coaches LLC

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 15.3% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of IJH opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

