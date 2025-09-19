Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $614,000 Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

NYSE GE opened at $297.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $297.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

