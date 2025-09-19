Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $595.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $571.28 and a 200-day moving average of $522.90. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $598.14.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

