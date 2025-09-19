Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.6% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $158.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

