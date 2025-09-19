Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $608.42 and last traded at $606.79, with a volume of 6378627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $607.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $731.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $588.55 and its 200 day moving average is $548.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

