HF Advisory Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 733.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 423,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 372,800 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 46,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Comcast Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

