Zacks Research Has Positive View of Exxon Mobil Q4 Earnings

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

