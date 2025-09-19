Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Decreases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $611.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $615.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.18. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.11 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.34, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

