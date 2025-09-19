Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $7.04 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 161,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 75,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 42,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $120.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

