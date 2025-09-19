Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,838 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,567.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

