Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Stock Holdings Increased by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 6,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $952.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $958.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $972.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $867.16 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

