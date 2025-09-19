Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Shares of Target stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average of $99.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

