Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,655,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $176.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24. The company has a market capitalization of $419.83 billion, a PE ratio of 589.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

