Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 340 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.5%

AMAT stock opened at $189.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.25.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.