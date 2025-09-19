Trust Point Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Trust Point Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 9.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde by 25.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $476.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

