Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,567 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

