Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 932.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,347,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.96.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $126.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

