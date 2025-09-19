Ryan Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 6.3% of Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 151.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL opened at $91.64 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.