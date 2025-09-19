IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,462 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $181.62 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day moving average is $185.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

