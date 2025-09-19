Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s 5th Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $327.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $328.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

