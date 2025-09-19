Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

