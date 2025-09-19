SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Increased by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $335.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $341.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.