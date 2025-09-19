IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.00 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.96.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.02.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,611,714 shares of company stock worth $628,056,504. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

