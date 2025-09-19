Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 64,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

GOOG opened at $252.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $254.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

