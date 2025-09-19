SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG is Kozak & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $104.50.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

