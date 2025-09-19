Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,651 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $464.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $466.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.68 and a 200 day moving average of $404.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

