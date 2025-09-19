Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Stock Holdings Reduced by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,756 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $28.33 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

