Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $474.38 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.46 and its 200-day moving average is $431.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

