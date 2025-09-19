Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.65 and its 200 day moving average is $173.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $186.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

