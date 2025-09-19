Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 1,291 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 111.5% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.13.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

MSI opened at $474.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.46 and its 200 day moving average is $431.09. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

