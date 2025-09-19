JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Bought by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.