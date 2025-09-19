Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys 1,500 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nordson makes up 3.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $266.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The business had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.