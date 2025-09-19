Q2 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Raised by Analyst

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.23.

Shares of CRWD opened at $502.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $272.67 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.46 and a 200-day moving average of $428.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

