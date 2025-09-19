Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Southern by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

