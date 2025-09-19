Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

