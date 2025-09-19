Trust Point Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Trust Point Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Afbi LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,685,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,545 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $608.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $588.55 and a 200-day moving average of $548.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $611.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

