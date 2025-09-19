Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5%
VB stock opened at $259.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
